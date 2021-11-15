T20 World Cup: Azharuddin ‘enjoyed Watching’ Final With Sourav Ganguly And Shoaib Akhtar

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday met former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, during the final game of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. The legendary cricketer turned to the social media platform Koo to share a picture of him sitting with Akhtar and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly. In the photo, Akhtar and Ganguly can be seen talking to each other while Azharuddin is seated below surfing his mobile phone. "Enjoyed watching #AUSvsNZ in #DUBAI with #ShoaidAkhtar and #SouravGanguli[sic]," Azharuddin wrote on the Koo app.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar also shared the same picture on his official Twitter handle, where he described his meeting with Ganguly and Azharuddin as "lovely" experience. "It was lovely running into an old friend and on-ground rival. And ofcourse BCCI chairman @SGanguly99. Also legendary @azharflicks in the picture. #WorldCupT20 #Dubai[sic]," the Rawalpindi Express wrote in his tweet.

New Zealand vs Australia

As far as the final is concerned, Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to lift their maiden World T20 title at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Aaron Finch-led side won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Kiwis. New Zealand posted a total of 172 runs on the board courtesy of a brilliant knock by skipper Kane Williamson, who scored 85 runs off 48 balls to help his side reach a defendable total. Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, and James Neesham also contributed to the total by scoring 59 runs between them.

In reply, Australia chased down the target with ease as they completed the run chase in just 18.5 overs. After Aaron Finch fell early off Trent Boult's bowling, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh forged a crucial partnership to put Australia in command. The duo scored 91 runs together before Warner was removed by Boult for 53 off 38 balls. Marsh, on the other hand, remained unbeaten at 77 runs off 50 balls to help Australia win the cup. Glenn Maxwell also contributed by scoring 28 off 18 balls. Marsh was adjudged the player of the match while Warner was presented the player of the tournament trophy.

(Image: MohammedAzharuddin/Koo)