T20 World Cup: Azharuddin Outlines Important Aspect That Could Decide IND Vs NZ Clash

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin took to his official Koo account on Sunday, to outline an important aspect that could play the role of the decider during India vs New Zealand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match on October 31. Azharuddin said on his Koo post that the fielding would be the deciding factor between both teams during the match. Citing the competitiveness of New Zealand, Azharuddin added that the more runs a team will save, the less they would have to score.

The match between both teams is going to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, which is the second world cup fixture for both teams. India and New Zealand head into this match, after suffering losses at the hands of Pakistan in their respective opening matches of the Super-12 stage. Meanwhile, the former Indian cricketer wished luck to the Men in Blue at the conclusion of his post.

Mohammed Azharuddin's message on Koo-

India and New Zealand faced tough bowling efforts by Pakistan

During India’s opening fixture of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24, India suffered dismissals at regular intervals of their batting innings and set their neighbours a target of 152 runs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the X-factor for India for the match, as he contributed with a knock of 57 runs off 49 balls. Wicketkeeper batter Risabh Pant also scored 39 runs off 30 balls before walking back to the pavilion. However, Pakistan cruised to a ten-wicket victory while chasing the target as Indian bowlers failed to dismiss any of the batters.

On the other hand, during the Pakistan vs New Zealand match on October 26, Pak bowlers yet again displayed disciplined bowling as they restricted the Kiwis for 134/8. Chasing the target, Pakistan had minimal obstructions as they cruised to victory with five wickets in their hands, with eight balls remaining in the second innings. Coming back to India vs New Zealand match on Sunday, both teams seek their first victories as they compete for their place in the knockout stage of the tournament. As Azharuddin said in his Koo post, both teams would look to field well and restrict the opposition for a low score.

(Image: Twitter/@azharflicks/ AP/ t20worldcup.com)