T20 World Cup: BAN Vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

As the final matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 first-round come to an end, Bangladesh will take on Papua New Guinea on Thursday at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman. Both the teams will be desperate for a win as they hope to qualify for the Super 12. Bangladesh need to win by a decent margin and hope for other results to go their way. Papua New Guinea need to win by a massive margin and hope Oman lose by a huge margin as well to have a chance at qualifying for the Super 12.
Let's take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, head to head, fantasy tips, team news and more for the Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup match.
Captain: Shakib Al Hasan
Vice-captain: Assad Vala
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batsmen: Mahmudullah, Sese Bau, Naim Sheikh
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Charles Amini, Assad Vala (vc), Mahedi Hasan
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Chad Soper
As per our BAN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, Bangladesh are the favourites to win the match, after having an overall better team as both teams are in form.
Total Matches Played: 0
Bangladesh Wins: 0
Papua New Guinea Wins: 0
Bangladesh Predicted XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Papua New Guinea Predicted XI: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea
Shakib Al Hasan: In two matches in this World Cup, he has scored 62 runs at an average of 31 and has also picked up five wickets at an economy of 5.62.
Mustafizur Rahman: Even though he went for nine runs an over in the last match against Oman, he claimed four wickets. Overall in two matches in this World Cup, he has picked up six wickets at an economy of 8.5.
Kabua Morea: The left-arm seamer has picked 4 wickets in 2 matches at an economy of 8.16.
Assad Vala: The PNG skipper has scored a total of 74 runs in two matches at an average of 37, with a strike rate of 137.03.