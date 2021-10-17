T20 World Cup: BAN Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

In the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will take on Scotland at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat on Sunday. In T20Is both the teams have only faced each other once prior to this which was back in 2021 when Scotland defeated Bangladesh by 34 runs after Scotland scored 162/7 and restricted Bangladesh to 128 in 18 overs. In that match, Richie Berrington scored a century as he led his team to victory.

Let's take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, head to head, fantasy tips, team news and more for the Bangladesh vs Scotland T20 World Cup match.

Bangladesh vs Scotland Dream11 Team

Captain: Liton Das

Vice-captain: George Munsey

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Matt Cross

Batsmen: Kyle Coetzer, Liton Das (C), George Munsey (VC)

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Richie Berrington

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Josh Davey, Matt Watt, Mohammad Saifuddin

BAN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

As per our Bangladesh vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction, Bangladesh are the favourites to win the match, after having an overall better team as both teams are in form.

Bangladesh vs Scotland Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 1

Bangladesh: 0

Scotland: 1

Bangladesh vs Scotland Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin

Scotland Predicted XI: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace, Matt Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey and Safyaan Sharif

BAN vs SCO Top Picks

Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim: He has managed to score 1321 runs for Bangladesh in T20I cricket so far at a strike rate of 115.57, so he will be one of their most crucial players.

Mahmudullah: He is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket with 1771 at an average of 24.26 and his scoring will most likely set the pace for the match.

Scotland

George Munsey: He has scored 1118 in his T20I career for Scotland so far and will be looking to build on it against Bangladesh.

Richie Berrington: He will be Scotland's most important player, he has scored 1517 runs and taken 27 wickets for his side so far in T20I cricket.

(Image: @ICC/@CricketScotland/Twitter)