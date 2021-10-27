Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Players Dominate Charts For Most Runs & Most Wickets So Far

Bangladesh players have so far stood out in ICC T20 World Cup's top run-scorers and wicket-takers list with Mohammad Naim and Shakib Al Hasan topping the charts

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 well underway now, there have been some surprise results and some fireworks on display. The Bangladesh team got off to a rocky start as they lost their first game to Scotland but did well to stabilise themselves after that. The Sri Lankan team have been perfect so far having won all four of their matches. Meanwhile, surprise team Namibia are preparing for their first Super 12 match on Wednesday.

Here are the top run scorers and the top wicket-takers so far in the T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Top Run Scorers

Mohammad Naim of Bangladesh is T20 World Cup's top run scorer so far. He has managed to score 126 runs in three innings with an average of 42 and a strike rate of 121.15. Second is Netherland's Max O'Dowd with 123 runs at an average of 41. Shakib Al Hasan, who is also the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far, is third on the list of most runs scored with 118 runs at an average of 29.50. Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan has done exceedingly well as he has managed 112 runs in just two innings at an average of 112.

Pos Player Team Runs Innings Batting Average
1 Mohammad Naim Bangladesh 126 3 42.00
2 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 123 3 41.00
3 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 118 4 29.50
4 Jatinder Singh Oman 113 3 56.50
5 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 112 2 112.00
6 Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh 106 4 35.33
7 Gerhard Erasmus Namibia 105 3 52.50
8 Richie Berrington Scotland 103 4 34.33
9 David Wiese Namibia 100 3 100.00
10 Mahmudullah Bangladesh 100 4 33.33

ICC T20 World Cup Top Wicket Takers

Meanwhile Shakib Al Hasan tops the bowling charts with 11 wickets in four innings with a superb economy rate of just 4.73. He is followed by Scotland's Josh Davey who has taken nine wickets in four innings. Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara has done exceedingly well as he has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.62.

Pos Player Team Wickets Innings Runs
1 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 11 4 71
2 Josh Davey Scotland 9 4 108
3 Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka 8 4 67
4 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 8 3 45
5 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 6 4 74
6 Curtis Campher Ireland 6 3 78
7 Kabua Morea Papua New Guinea 6 3 75
8 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 6 4 124
9 Bilal Khan Oman 5 3 49
10 Joshua Little Ireland 5 3 59

