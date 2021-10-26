T20 World Cup: Big Update On Hardik Pandya's Shoulder Injury Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Clash

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya who was hit on his right shoulder while batting during the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, has been declared fit and available for selection for the IND vs NZ clash. The star player was unable to take the field during the 2nd innings and was taken for scans right away; however, it is understood that the injury was a minor one, and with six days of gap between then and the next game, the player should be fit. "Yes, Hardik's scan reports have come, and the injury is not very serious. Also, the fact that there is a six-day gap between two games gives him enough time to recuperate, but obviously, the medical team would wait and watch as to how he shapes up during the training sessions," a senior BCCI official requesting anonymity told PTI.

For many, patience is running out already, and they do not understand the player's role with the team. The all-rounder now bowls a single delivery and is no longer India's fifth bowling option, but Pandya is rather playing as a pure batter. Back in 2018, the all-rounder picked up a back injury and since then has been very careful and hasn't exerted himself beyond his means. Hardik Pandya hasn't been explosive with the bat as well, and thus many are left wondering about this selection to the T20 World Cup.

India vs New Zealand: How could India line up for the important clash

Following the defeat in the first match, India will turn their focus on New Zealand. The IND vs NZ game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 31 at the same venue where India lost by 10 wickets. Here, we take a look at how team India’s likely playing XI for the New Zealand match.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Image: AP