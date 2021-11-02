T20 World Cup: Brad Hogg Spots India’s 'blunder' Vs NZ; Says ‘Team Couldn't Hold Nerve'

India lost their second match in a row at the T20 World Cup after they fell to an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand on Sunday after the batting lineup faltered again. According to former Australian batsman Brad Hogg, the issue boiled down to a change in the Indian batting structure which allowed New Zealand to play India's weaknesses and put pressure on the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He explained a structure that has worked well in the past few years should not have been meddled with.

Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel Hogg's Vlog: "What they (Team India) did, they went away from their strength of having Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the batting and Virat Kohli at three and had Kishan opening the batting so they changed the structure. Changed what had been working for a couple of years and what it did was put pressure on the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batting more in that lower order rather than up the top."

"Firstly let's look at why India made those changes or have Ishan Kishan open the batting because they wanted him to be a little bit more aggressive. They're a little bit worried about dew in the evening and they felt that they needed to try and get a few extra runs on the board to give their bowler a bit of buffer but I don't like that idea because you're putting batsmen under pressure and making them play shots that they're not comfortable with and they're playing more aggressively than what they should be. You don't want one particular segment being put under more stress than what they have to but Ishan Kishan batting out the top of the order nearly came off."

Williamson played India's weaknesses well

Hogg then said that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson did well in his tactics to counter the Indian batsmen when he help his spinners and played them against Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they are both 'slow starters against spin'.

"What it did was have Rohit Sharma coming in at number three and Virat Kohli coming in at number four. Now what that does is allow Kane Williamson to hold his spinners back, have Southie and Boult open the bowling get a little bit of swing and if they get early wickets then all of a sudden they can bring the spinners to Kohli and Rohit Sharma and try and slow them down because we know that they're both slow starters against spin."

Hogg added that Ish Sodhi in the middle overs against Kohli was a big matchup and congratulated Williamson for taking out Ishan Kishan early who can play well against spin. He said that Rishabh Pant is another batsman who is good at playing spin and could have taken on Sodhi but Kane did well to hold off the spinner while India's wicketkeeper was on strike.

"Two players (Kishan and Pant) who are very dominant against spin so you would have really been able to attack the weak link of New Zealand in their bowling lineup, the leg spinner Sodhi. But it didn't happen that way, Sodhi was able to bowl to players that weren't as strong against him, pick up those early wickets and all of a sudden Kane Williamson was able to utilize his bowlers to mix and match with Pant with a bit of extra pace and then when they got Parth out then they can bring Sodhi back on."

India could not hold their nerve against New Zealand

Hogg criticised India for changing their batting lineup after such a short turnaround and suggested that they should replace a player with a player who plays in a similar role not change the whole structure and dynamic. He said that the players were batting in positions that they had not prepared for and that led to unnecessary pressure on them.

"So, when you're looking at the structures of your team going into the T20 World Cup, you've got two years to prepare for it, two years! Now you don't change that batting lineup because of such a short turnaround. What you do is if you replace a player, that player comes in and does the role of the player that he is replacing. You don't change the whole structure. You don't change the whole dynamic. They've got different preparation. They're batting in positions that they haven't done for the last couple of years and all of a sudden you're under pressure and you allow the opposition to take advantage of it as New Zealand did. So it's not the skill level that cost India in the New Zealand game it is the structural change and the panic of the situation after being beaten by Pakistan so they weren't able to hold their nerve."

(Image: ICC)