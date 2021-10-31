T20 World Cup: Buttler Hits Huge Six, Shane Watson Gets Confused Between Jupiter And Ball

In a spectacular T20 World Cup match, England defeated Australia by eight wickets with 50 balls to spare. An amazing batting display from opener Jos Buttler made sure England won the match in empathic style; he scored 71 off just 32 balls as he hit five fours and five sixes. Among those was a massive big hit that travelled 90 metres; it was hit so high and far that former Aussie all-rounder turned commentator Shane Watson got confused and, in a later shot, thought the planet Jupiter was the ball.

"Isn't that incredible, the beauty of the earth that we live on. I thought it was a cricket ball. Thought it was the one Buttler hit earlier!" said Shane Watson in the video posted by ICC's Instagram page.

Captain Morgan sings Buttler's praises; calls him 'one of the best players in the world'

England's captain Eoin Morgan was full of praises for Jos Buttler after his superb performance against Australia in the T20 World Cup. Morgan called Buttler one of the best players in the world and also said that when he performs as he did against Australia it is very difficult to put a stop to his hits.

"There was actually a game that we were talking about while he was going bananas out there - back in 2016, where he scored a 46-ball hundred against Pakistan in a 50-over - where very similarly, he just seemed to hit the middle of the bat over and over again," Eoin Morgan, his captain, said after the match in a press conference according to ESPNcricinfo. "He's obviously one of the best players in the world and when he comes off like today, it's very difficult to stop him."

Buttler's teammate Liam Livingstone was also full of praise for the England opener's explosive batting and called him the 'best hitter of a white ball in the world'. He called the innings a 'perfect' one and said it was a pleasure to just sit there and watch a 'genius at work' as spoke to Sky Sports. England will next take on Sri Lanka on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Image: T20worldcup.com/ICC