T20 World Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara Names 4 Players To Watch Out For In The Semi-finals

England and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the first semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday, 10 November. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the all-important encounter, India's Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara revealed his top-four players to watch out for in the two semi-final games slated to take place before the final. The second semi-final match is set to take place on Thursday, 11 November between Pakistan and Australia.

Pujara's top-4 to watch out for in semis

Pujara, while speaking in a video published on his official Koo handle, named the top four players to watch out for in the two semi-final matches. Pujara picked Jos Buttler from England to do well in tonight's clash against New Zealand. Pujara said he is backing Buttler because of his consistent performance in the World Cup. Pujara then picked ace bowler Trent Boult from New Zealand and chose Babar Azam and David Warner from Pakistan and Australia, respectively, as his choice of players to watch out for in the knockout stage.

"Hi, guys the semis are here, and disappointing that India didn't qualify but we still have interesting matches coming up. So, here are my players to watch out for from each of the teams. From England, it has to be Jos Buttler, who has scored a century already and can be a gamechanger. From New Zealand, I will go with Trent Boult, who is the second-highest wicket-taker so far. From Pakistan, it's captain Babar Azam, he is the highest run-getter so far and will be key to setting up a platform for the team. From Australia, I will go with David Warner, who has answered all his critics and he will be crucial in the powerplay," Pujara said in the video.

As far as Team India is concerned, the Virat Kohli-led side was eliminated from the T20 World Cup after they failed to register a single win against the top two teams in their group - Pakistan and New Zealand. India was left to wait for Afghanistan to do well against the Kiwis in order to advance to the next stage in the competition. However, Afghanistan lost their last group stage match against New Zealand and as a result, India was eliminated.

Image: Instagram/@cheteshwar_pujara