T20 World Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara Names 5 Players Who Will Be Crucial For India Vs NZ

After a disappointing loss against arch-rivals Pakistan, India is set to face New Zealand next in the T20 World Cup 2021 this Sunday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on October 31 from the Dubai International Stadium.

Ahead of the IND vs NZ game, India's wicketkeeper batter Cheteshwar Pujara mentioned five players who will be key to the team's success.

Cheteshwar Pujara names 5 key players to watch out

While speaking via his official Koo account, Cheteshwar Pujara said, "I would start with our openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. I feel both of them play an important role. I know both of them got a good ball in their last game (vs Pakistan), but for us to succeed against New Zealand, I am sure that they will have to play a key role."

Pujara then picked T20 captain Virat Kohli as his third key player that will be crucial to India's success against New Zealand. Speaking of him, the wicketkeeper said, "Virat Kohli, who is already in good form, would like to carry his form into the next game. And he would also like to lead from the front and see us through to victory."

The wicketkeeper then picked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as his fourth pick. Speaking of him, Pujara said, "Ravindra Jadeja, who is an all-rounder, and New Zealand has so many right-hand players, so if the pitch is slow, he will come into the picture as a bowler. But he has improved his batting a lot and I feel that he has a role to play, whether he bats at number seven or eight."

His last pick was Varun Chakravarthy despite the Indian spinner having a difficult game in his last outing. Speaking of the 30-year old, Pujara said, "I know he had a tough game, but dew played a major role in the last game. So I am sure he would have learned from his mistakes. But again he is a mystery spinner, and New Zealand players haven't faced him much. So I also think he can play a key role." Pujara then ended his Koo video by wishing Team India all the best for their match against New Zealand, hoping that they have a good game.