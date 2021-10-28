T20 World Cup: David Warner Reveals How To Deal 'mystery Spinner' Ahead Of AUS Vs SL Clash

Ahead of the T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday, Australian opener David Warner said that his team will be prepared for the 'Maheesh Theekshana' challenge. The Sri Lankan off-break bowler has been one of the star performers at the ongoing world cup picking up eight wickets for Sri Lanka in three games with an economy rate of 5.

The 21-year-old has also drawn comparisons with former Sri Lankan mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and David warner said that he has spent time seeing some footage and is geared up for the challenge. "I like the word mystery spinner ... I’ve seen some of the footage. You have to watch their hand closely and under lights, that’s a difficult thing to do, you don’t get to see the seam. From a batter’s perspective, it’s about applying pressure like you normally do to any bowler. We know coming up against sub-continental teams they like to play two or three spinners against us, which we’re prepared for"

Mickey Arthur expects Maheesh Theekshana to play a key role against Australia

In a massive boost for the Sri Lankans, Maheesh Theekshana has regained fitness and will be in contention for the AUS vs SL T20 World Cup match and coach Mickey Arthur feels that the mystery spinner will be an X-factor during the game. Some of the Australian batters have struggled against spin and Arthur feels the offie will pose significant threat to the opposition.

"We obviously have studied Australia. We had a series not so long ago when I was with Pakistan here against him where we did use spin quite successfully. If you haven’t seen Maheesh, he certainly poses some questions. He has a couple of different balls that do make you quite hesitant if you can’t pick them," Arthur was quoted as saying by the West Australian.

AUS vs SL: Predicted playing XI

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Aston Agar, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara.

