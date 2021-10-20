T20 World Cup: Did You Know Oman's Fayyaz Butt Played For Pakistan 11 Years Ago?

As Oman vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup group stage match is underway, fans on social media are all impressed with co-host's speedster Fayyaz Butt after he pulled out a stunning catch. Fayyaz Butt pulled out a 'superman' catch off his own bowling in the fifth over of the Bangladesh vs Oman match. Following his catch, fans on social media started to outline that the 28-year-old cricketer has played for Pakistan during his Under-19 days.

Fayyaz Butt, who is currently playing for Oman, had earlier represented Pakistan in the 2010 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. As per ESPNcricinfo, Fayyaz Butt idolises Pakistan's former speedster Imran Khan and Australia's Brett Lee. However, later Fayyaz left Pakistan and started playing cricket for Oman. In August 2018, he was included in Oman's squad for the Asia Cup Qualifier tournament. In 2019, he made his T20 International debut for Oman against Ireland. During the Under-19 World Cup match against India, Fayyaz Butt took four wickets and had dismissed players like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Fans remember Fayyaz Butt's career with Pakistan

Fayyaz butt :



•Played for Pakistan in U19 world cup 2010

• 4/27 vs India & knocked India out

• Dismissed KL Rahul on first ball of the match

• Moved to Oman and selected in T20WC 2021

• Now picked screamer on his bowling and wicket on his 3rd ball #OMAvBAN #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X54g9oiut0 — Abhinav. (@Abhicricket18) October 19, 2021

Fayyaz Butt Playing For Oman In T20 World Cup. He played For Pakistan u19 In World Cup 2010 & Figures of 4 for 27 (MOM) vs India in QF. Picked up @klrahul11 Wicket@babarazam258 & @Qadircricketer also part of team. @wasimakramlive Translate for him in Presentation#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/H4qamsZEmU — Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 (@Zohaib1981) October 19, 2021

Trivia: Fayyaz Butt, who is playing for Oman in the T20 World Cup, represented Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2010 in New Zealand. In the quarter-final that Pakistan won against India, he took 4 wickets, including KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. #T20WorldCup — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 19, 2021

Fayyaz Butt's Catch stats

Fayyaz Butt stats

Coming to Fayyaz Butt's stats in his cricketing career, the 28-year-old cricketer has played five ODIs and taken three wickets with the best bowling figure of 2/28. In T20, Butt has played 14 matches and taken 10 wickets. In terms of List A career, Butt has played 19 matches and has taken 26 wickets.

Oman vs Bangladesh

Coming back to Oman vs Bangladesh, Mahmudullah & Co registered 26 runs victory against the 'Men in Red'. Bangladesh posted a total of 153 runs in 20 overs and in reply, Oman were restricted to 127 runs in 20 overs. While Bangladesh were defeated in their T20 World Cup opener game, Oman had defeated Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in a one-sided match to stake their claim for the Super-12 round.

