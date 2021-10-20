Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: Did You Know Oman's Fayyaz Butt Played For Pakistan 11 Years Ago?

Fayyaz Butt who is currently playing for Oman, had earlier represented Pakistan in the 2010 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Image: Facebook/@Ahmad Fayyaz Butt, Twitter/@T20WorldCup


As Oman vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup group stage match is underway, fans on social media are all impressed with co-host's speedster Fayyaz Butt after he pulled out a stunning catch. Fayyaz Butt pulled out a 'superman' catch off his own bowling in the fifth over of the Bangladesh vs Oman match. Following his catch, fans on social media started to outline that the 28-year-old cricketer has played for Pakistan during his Under-19 days. 

Fayyaz Butt, who is currently playing for Oman, had earlier represented Pakistan in the 2010 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. As per ESPNcricinfo, Fayyaz Butt idolises Pakistan's former speedster Imran Khan and Australia's Brett Lee. However, later Fayyaz left Pakistan and started playing cricket for Oman. In August 2018, he was included in Oman's squad for the Asia Cup Qualifier tournament. In 2019, he made his T20 International debut for Oman against Ireland. During the Under-19 World Cup match against India, Fayyaz Butt took four wickets and had dismissed players like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.  

Coming to Fayyaz Butt's stats in his cricketing career, the 28-year-old cricketer has played five ODIs and taken three wickets with the best bowling figure of 2/28. In T20, Butt has played 14 matches and taken 10 wickets. In terms of List A career, Butt has played 19 matches and has taken 26 wickets. 

Coming back to Oman vs Bangladesh, Mahmudullah & Co registered 26 runs victory against the 'Men in Red'. Bangladesh posted a total of 153 runs in 20 overs and in reply, Oman were restricted to 127 runs in 20 overs. While Bangladesh were defeated in their T20 World Cup opener game, Oman had defeated Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in a one-sided match to stake their claim for the Super-12 round. 

