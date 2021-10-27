T20 World Cup: ENG Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

England team is set to take on Bangladesh in the upcoming match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 27. The match between these two teams is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST and will be played in Abu Dhabi. Take a look at ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, England vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head record and other T20 World Cup 2021 details.

England vs Bangladesh probable playing XI

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman

England

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

England vs Bangladesh fantasy tips

Mohammad Naim, Jason Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mustafizur Rahman, Jos Buttler, Taskin Ahmed, Adil Rashid

T20 World Cup 2021: England vs Bangladesh injury update

Ahead of the big clash, Bangladesh has officially replaced the injured Mohammad Saifuddin with Robel Hossain in their squad for the remainder of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Mohammad Saifuddin suffered a back injury due to which he was ruled out of the tournament. England will welcome Mark Wood, who is fit and available for selection, for the Bangladesh match.

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: England vs Bangladesh match preview

This will be the first meeting between World Champions and Bangladesh in T20I format and so both teams will go all out and try to bag the bragging rights by winning this all-important fixture. England has made a strong start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign having crushed West Indies in their previous match. The performance in the first match gave an indication as to why the three lions will be the team to beat in the tournament. Eoin Morgan and co will look to make it two wins out of the two by beating Bangladesh and taking one more step towards qualifying towards the knockout stage.

Bangladesh on the other hand will be fighting to keep themselves alive by avoiding another defeat against an informed England team. The loss in the upcoming match will not only put Bangladesh in a tight spot but also affect their chances of qualifying for the semi-final spot.

(Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter)