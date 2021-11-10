Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: ENG Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Probable Playing XI & More

Vishal Tiwari
Image: T20WorldCup/Twitter


The 43rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup will see England lock horns against New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST today with the toss scheduled for 30 minutes prior to the start of play. The game will decide the first finalist of this year's T20 World Cup. Both teams have come into the semi-final on the back of four wins in five group games. While England topped the table in Group 1, New Zealand finished second in Group 2 to secure a place for themselves in the knockout stage. 

England vs New Zealand: H2H record

England and New Zealand have played a total of 21 T20I matches against each other since the inception of the format in 2006. While England have won 13 of those 21 T20Is, New Zealand have emerged victorious in 7 games with one match ending in no result. Both sides have met 5 times in the T20 World Cups, where England again enjoy an edge as they have won in three matches as opposed to New Zealand's two. 

England vs New Zealand: Full squad

England's Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), James Vince, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Dawson.

READ | Virat Kohli pens special message for Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun post T20 World Cup

New Zealand's Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover).

England vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. 

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.

England vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (c)

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, James Neesham

Bowlers: Trent Boult (vc), Tim Southee, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan

England vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi (vc)

Image: T20WorldCup/Twitter

