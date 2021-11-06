T20 World Cup: ENG Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

England will be locking with South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The 2010 champions have already qualified for the semi-finals after winning all four games so far. They would now be hoping to finish the Super 12 stages with a win under their belt in order to continue their unbeaten run. The Proteas on the other hand are currently placed at the second position in Group 1 and a big win against Eoin Morgan & Co. will take them through to the next round.

Ahead of the crucial England vs South Africa clash, here's a look at the Dream11 Prediction, head-to-head records, fantasy tips, team news & more.

England vs South Africa Dream11

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Anrich Nortje

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Aiden Markaram, Dawid Malan, Rassie van der Dussen

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Tymal Mills, Kagiso Rabada, Adil Rashid

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj

England vs South Africa Head to Head

It is England who are dominant when it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters in the shortest format of the game having won 11 of their 22 faceoffs with nine victories in favor of South Africa including a No Result as well. However, when it comes to the Eng vs SA T20 World Cup encounters, it is the Proteas who gain the upper hand having won three of their last five matches with the former world champions winning on two occasions.

Éngland vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction

As per our England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, England are expected to knock South Africa out of the tournament as they are overall a better team and also one of the strongest contenders to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Eng vs SA Team News & Predicted XI

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa Top Picks

Jos Buttler: The wicket-keeper batter has so far amassed 214 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup and England would be hoping for him to come out all guns blazing against South Africa.

Aiden Markram: The promising youngster has been South Africa's batting mainstay in the competition with 110 runs to his name so far.

Moeen Ali: The former champions would be expected Ali to star with the ball in hand and make an impact in the middle-order while batting.

Anrich Nortje: The speedster has registered eight scalps in this tournament for the 'Rainbow Nation' and will be expected to add more to his tally during his team's game against an in-form England team.