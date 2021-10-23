T20 World Cup: ENG Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

England will be locking horns with the defending champions West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Both teams would be hoping to kickstart their campaign with a win. Ahead of the England vs West Indies game, here's a look at the Dream11 predictions, head-to-head records, fantasy tips, and team news of both sides.

England vs West Indies Dream11 prediction

Evin Lewis: The dynamic West Indies opener would be expected to toy around with the bowling attack during the Powerplay overs and he would be working in tandem with the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle to ensure that title-holders get off to a brisk start.

Jos Buttler: The English wicket-keeper batsman would be looking forward to coming out all guns blazing against West Indies. He has so far amassed 1871 T20I runs.

Andre Russell: If selected, the big man can turn out to be a game-changer for the two-time winners with both the bat and the ball. Russell has the ability to dispatch the ball into the stands once he gets set especially in the middle and death overs. The power-hitter has so far scored 716 runs and has 36 scalps to his name in the shortest format of the game.

Moeen Ali: The senior cricketer's all-round contributions can be handy for England's chances as the 2009 winners look forward to adding the first points in their bag. Not only does Ali have the ability to play impactful knocks in the middle-order but can also chip in with some wickets as the team's fifth bowling option.

England vs West Indies Dream11 fantasy tips

Jos Buttler (c), Evin Lewis (vc), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Obed McCoy, Chris Jordan, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Jonny Bairstow.

England vs West Indies probable playing XI

England

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes/Chris Jordan

West Indies

Lendl Simmons/Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Roston Chase/Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr.

