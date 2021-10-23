T20 World Cup | ENG Vs WI: Fans In Shock After Defending Champions Bowled Out For 55 Runs

T20 World Cup defending champions West Indies on Saturday were bowled out of 55 at the Dubai International Stadium in their Super 12 opening match against England. Courtesy of brilliant bowling spell by leg-spinner Adil Rashid and others, defending champions West Indies were bundled on their second-lowest total ever in T20 international. Seeing the England vs West Indies low-scoring encounter, fans on social media expressed their disbelief and shock since Kieron Pollard & Co have one of the most dangerous power-hitting batting line-ups.

Fans react to West Indies' shocking performance against England

West Indies bundled out for 55 runs against England in the T20 World Cup 2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2021

Yesterday Netherlands scored 44 runs against Sri Lanka.



Tonight West Indies scored 55 runs against England. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2021

Omg 🤔 what is happening with @windiescricket 😲 why suddenly they look like out of sort? — Sanyukta Roy 🇮🇳 (@sanyukta_roy) October 23, 2021

Disappointed by wi team , Chris Gayle is a big hitters if he is allowed to play to his strength and has some time in the middle , the pressure of other batsmen clearly made is game worst

They should try to bring the best out of him by easing the pressure — Abhishek K (@Abhishe71053046) October 23, 2021

ENG vs WI

Coming back to England vs West Indies match, spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid demolished the defending champions' batting lineup as Eoin Morgan & Co bundled Kieron Pollard-led-squad for just 55 runs in the Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. It was expected to be an exciting battle between the West Indies' flair and a capable England attack but was reduced to a no-contest following a horrendous batting display by the defending champions. The West Indies batters only looked for big shots and that became their undoing as they seemed to have forgotten that rotating the strike was important when boundaries were difficult to come by. England bowlers were persistent with their line and length and were rewarded as West Indies managed their second-lowest T20 total after 45 they made against the same opponents in 2019.

For England Adil Rashid in 2.2 overs took 4 wickets and gave away only 2 runs. Apart from Rashid, Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills shared 2 wickets each while Woakes and Jordan settled for 1 wicket each.

(Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter)