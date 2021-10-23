Last Updated:

T20 World Cup | ENG Vs WI: Fans In Shock After Defending Champions Bowled Out For 55 Runs

T20 World Cup defending champions West Indies on Saturday were bowled out of 55 at the Dubai International Stadium in their Super 12 opening match

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
T20 World Cup

Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter


T20 World Cup defending champions West Indies on Saturday were bowled out of 55 at the Dubai International Stadium in their Super 12 opening match against England. Courtesy of brilliant bowling spell by leg-spinner Adil Rashid and others, defending champions West Indies were bundled on their second-lowest total ever in T20 international. Seeing the England vs West Indies low-scoring encounter, fans on social media expressed their disbelief and shock since Kieron Pollard & Co have one of the most dangerous power-hitting batting line-ups.

Fans react to West Indies' shocking performance against England

ENG vs WI

Coming back to England vs West Indies match, spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid demolished the defending champions' batting lineup as Eoin Morgan & Co bundled Kieron Pollard-led-squad for just 55 runs in the Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. It was expected to be an exciting battle between the West Indies' flair and a capable England attack but was reduced to a no-contest following a horrendous batting display by the defending champions. The West Indies batters only looked for big shots and that became their undoing as they seemed to have forgotten that rotating the strike was important when boundaries were difficult to come by. England bowlers were persistent with their line and length and were rewarded as West Indies managed their second-lowest T20 total after 45 they made against the same opponents in 2019.

For England Adil Rashid in 2.2 overs took 4 wickets and gave away only 2 runs. Apart from Rashid, Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills shared 2 wickets each while Woakes and Jordan settled for 1 wicket each. 

(Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter)

First Published:
