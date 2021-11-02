T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan Overtakes MS Dhoni's Huge Captaincy Record In ENG Vs SL Game

England won their fourth consecutive match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by defeating Sri Lanka in match no. 29 of the tournament. By being victorious in the match, English skipper Eoin Morgan achieved another great milestone as the captain of his team. The 35-year-old skipper broke the legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s record by leading England to a total of 43 wins in T20 Internationals. MS Dhoni and Afghanistan’s former skipper Asgar Afghan have led their teams to 42 T20I wins. By surpassing the above two captains, Morgan has now become the most successful T20I skipper around the globe.

Eoin Morgan hit a partnership of 112 runs with Jos Buttler

During the match, Morgan played a captain’s knock by scoring 40 runs off 36 balls and stitched a partnership of 112 runs off 78 balls with Jos Buttler. Despite Morgan’s effort, Buttler emerged as the x-factor of the match, as he notched up an unbeaten century of 101 runs in just 67 balls at the strike rate of 150.74. England set the Lankans a target of 164 runs in the match and defended the total beautifully to maintain their dominance in the Group 1 of the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan praised the team for their performance

After winning his 43rd match as the skipper of England, while speaking in the post-match presentation, Eoin Morgan expressed that he is incredibly proud of whatever the team did during the match. He added that the match conditions kept changing and they faced scare after Tymall Mills went down. However, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali stepped up to the occasion and shone with the ball. Speaking about Buttler’s innings, the skipper added that Buttler played one of his best innings while playing for England, and he felt privileged watching him bat from the other end of the wicket. He also praised the team for their performance and admitted to being delighted by the win.

Having defeated West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia, and Sri Lanka in the Super-12 stage, England will now face South Africa on November 6 in their final league stage matches. They have secured their semifinal berth by amassing a total of eight points in the Super-12 stage and find themselves above South Africa and Australia. Eoin Morgan meanwhile, will look to add the T20 World Cup 2021 title to his belt, after winning the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2019.

(Instagram Image: @englandcricket/@indiancricketteam)