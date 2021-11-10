T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan Says England 'not Favourites' Vs New Zealand Ahead Of SF Clash

The England Cricket team very comfortably made it through to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after they finished top of their group. They went into the tournament without the likes of some of their top players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran all missing out because of various injuries. Opener Jason Roy too picked up an injury in their last match against South Africa and was ruled out for the rest of the T20 World Cup. England now faces New Zealand in the first semifinal and despite the ODI world champions finishing top for the group, their captain Eoin Morgan does not believe that they are the favourites because they come up against a fully stacked Blackcaps team whereas England have some players out with injuries.

"I wouldn't say strong favourites. New Zealand have a full-strength squad. We've obviously been hampered with a lot of injuries throughout this tournament," said Morgan, who was the captain of the England team that finished runners-up in the 2016 edition. "We're playing really good cricket. The guys are extremely excited about the challenge against New Zealand and potentially the opportunity that might follow that. But we need to play really good cricket in order to beat them."

New Zealand are a competitive team

Morgan then spoke about how New Zealand has consistently made it to the knockout stage of big tournaments over the past few years and it would be a big challenge to face them. He said that they are 'extremely competitive' towards the end of the tournaments like the semifinals and finals but the England team is looking forward to that.

Morgan talks about the Yorkshire racism incident

English cricket was rocked by a racism scandal when it emerged that former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of racial harassment and bullying. Morgan said the racism issue was as relevant as the team's playing successes and they "continued to chat" about it. He said that the team regularly talks about discrimination because they are a very 'diverse' group of players.

"We definitely don't shelter anything that's going on, particularly things as serious and as relevant to our squad as anything that we've ever done, really," he said. "So when matters of such a serious nature ever arise, particularly when it comes to discrimination and bear in mind that we talk about discrimination quite a lot because in our group there are a lot of diverse, a lot of diversity,'' Eoin Morgan added.

Image: AP