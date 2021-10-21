T20 World Cup: Ex-batter Points 'big Concern' For India; 'may See Kohli Bowling Again'

Team India is all set to start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, as they face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Having won both their warm-up matches ahead of the tournament against England and Australia, the only department where India seemed to be lacking a bit, was the all-rounder’s place. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his YouTube channel and expressed his thoughts on India’s sixth bowling option.

India have five bowlers ready to play in their playing XI in the tournament, however, with Hardik Pandya set to play the T20 World Cup only as a batter, the six bowling option is a matter of concern for the team. Speaking about the same on his YouTube video, Chopra said, “Hardik Pandya, not bowling for India is a big concern as they would have to go in with only five bowlers and won’t have a sixth option available. We may see Virat Kohli bowling again, the same way he did in 2016. This is something that is going to hurt India in their campaign. If Hardik starts bowling a few overs again, it will be a relief for India as in T20 cricket, teams need that extra bowling option."

Ravichandran Ashwin will play for India as the third spinner: Aakash Chopra

Chopra also added that Ravichandran Ashwin will play the match if India chooses three spinners to go with as there are way too many left-handed batters in the option. He also said that Jadeja will be the no. 1 spinner for the team. Meanwhile, Kohli was seen bowling for India during their second warm-up match against Australia on October 20. He previously rolled his arm during the ICC T20 World Cup 2016, which was played in India. India will play their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan on October 24, followed by their clash against New Zealand on October 31 and against Afghanistan on November 3.

India’s 15-men squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Image: t20worldcup.com