T20 World Cup: Fans Hail Mohammed Shami As Scotland Lose 3 Wickets In 3 Consecutive Balls

Cricket Scotland's ambitious challenge to India does not seem to have gone as per plan so far as they were all out for just 85 runs in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were the pick amongst the Indian bowlers as they picked up three wickets each.

With the Indian pacer on the receiving end of several trolls and hate speech after the match against Pakistan, several netizens took to social media to laud him for his fantastic bowling performance.

Netizens laud Mohammed Shami for excellent bowling performance

Several netizens took to social media to praise Mohammed Shami as he not only picked up three wickets, but also helped contain Scotland. His bowling spell also included a maiden and an over in which he helped dismiss three Scotland batters in three consecutive balls. However, he missed out on a hattrick as one of the batters was dismissed via a run-out.

One netizen took to their handle and referred to Shami as 'a beast' who uses his 'sensational' pace to pick up wickets.

Mohammed Shami is just a beast once he gets going. Sensational use of his pace. — Anuraag Peesara (@anuraagp15) November 5, 2021

Another fan stated that Shami's trollers must be slammed as they 'were blaming his religion for defeat against Pakistan' in India's first match of the T20 World Cup.

Slap on face of Shami’s trollers. Who were blaming his religion for defeat against pakistan. — Nikhil Saroha 3:16 (@NikhilSaroha3) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, several other praises can be seen below.

MOHAMMED SHAMI YOU PIECE OF ART — 𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒉𝒂'𝒔 𝐭𝐞𝐣𝐮🕊 (@DuniyaJahan) November 5, 2021

T20 World Cup: Scotland all out for just 85 runs

Scotland were all out for just 85 runs as barring opener George Munsey and a few cameos down the order, few batters performed. Munsey scored 24 runs off just 19 deliveries, while the likes of Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask and Mark Watt contributed with scores of 16, 21 and 14 respectively. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin chipped in with two and one wickets respectively.

India vs Scotland playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal