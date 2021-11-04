T20 World Cup: Fans Laud Adam Zampa's Fifer As Australia Thrash Bangladesh By 8 Wickets

Australia leg spinner Adam Zampa's spell of 5 for 19 helped the Aussies bowl out Bangladesh for 73 before their batters chased it down in 6.2 overs, helping them get the big win they needed today to leapfrog South Africa to the second spot on the Group 1 standing on NRR. Going into this game, Australia were indeed the favourites, but many cricket fans recalled Bangladesh triumph over the Kangaroos from a couple of months ago and plenty expected the Bangla Tigers to cause an upset in today's T20 World Cup fixture, but the game did not play that way.

Winning the toss, Aaron Finch said Australia would bowl first, and the opening bowlers struck early in the game with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell each striking in their first overs, leaving Bangladesh 10/3 at the end of three. But it was Adam Zampa who was the star of the bowlers, who with his quicker ones troubled the Bangladeshi batters and took a five-for to skittle them all out for 73. Aaron Finch led Australia at the chase, went after the bowlers from the word go, and was well assisted by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who chased down 74 in 6.2 overs.

Fans laud Adam Zampa as the Aussies complete a huge win over Bangladesh

Taking to Twitter, several fans rejoiced to see Adam Zampa's spell and lauded the leggie for his performance.

Bangladesh's journey in this tournament has been ended..it was not the perfect note to end the tournament. They were completely demolished by Australian bowlers especially Adam Zampa..they just scored 78..which were even less than what they scored against SA.



Kudos 🇦🇺#AUSvBAN — Swapnil Verma 🇮🇳 (@Swapnil56V) November 4, 2021

What a domination by Australia very very great spell by zampa — Priyanshu Bhardwaj (@Priyanshubhar51) November 4, 2021

Comprehensive!



Our lads complete a huge win over Bangladesh and jump back up to second spot in Group 1 of the #T20WorldCup.



A special shout-out to Adam Zampa, who took 5-19. pic.twitter.com/i2owGJjmwK — Aleem Imran (@imranlone11) November 4, 2021

Clinical performance from Aussies. Congrats!! Australia and Zampa( MOtM). Ahead of South Africa on points table now. Wow🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/eTe5Gk6LW8 — Krishna Ad 🇳🇵 (@AdKrishna5) November 4, 2021

Australia amazing this match away in 6.2 overs. What a spell by the bowlers! 5-wicket haul by zampa. Spectacular performance by the team.#AUSvBAN #T20WorldCup @CricketAus

@ICC — Muhammad Yahya (@myahya005) November 4, 2021

What a match! What a treat for #AUS 👏👏👏👏 Getting the chase done in 6.2 overs and their NRR got better than #SAF.

Impressive 5fer from Zampa! 💯💯#AUSvBAN #T20WorldCup — Ritvik Saxena (@imritvik) November 4, 2021

Australia now will keep an eye on today's second game between West Indies and Sri Lanka. The Aussies will next face the West Indies in their final game and will also be hoping that England beat South Africa, to ease their way through the semi-finals.

Image: AP