T20 World Cup: Fans Say Virat Kohli Needs 'Sholay' Coin After He Loses Yet Another Toss

Team India's skipper on the ongoing T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli has become famous for losing tosses as he lost another toss at the match against Afghanistan. Previously, he had lost both tosses against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.

With Kohli losing yet another toss, several fans took to social media to state that the Indian skipper requires the 'Sholay' coin to win the toss.

Netizens say Virat Kohli requires 'Sholay' coin to win toss

Several netizens took to Twitter with the same opinion that Virat Kohli requires the 'Sholay' coin to win a toss. For the unversed, 'Sholay' coin is an iconic coin with heads on both sides, making it impossible for a person to lose if they call heads.

Only this coin can help Kohli in winning tosses #Toss#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/uupBNiZJRm — Pooran Adian (@Pooran_adian) November 3, 2021

We need a sholay coin for virat kohli — Ombeer Virat (@imombeer) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan believes that Kohli may lose a toss even if he were to use the 'Sholay' coin.

Kohli loses the toss again😏😏

Yeh to Sholay wale sikke se bhi toss haar jayega — Sameer Devalekar (@sameer123_us) November 3, 2021

Another user said that they will gift Kohli a 'Sholay' coin as less than 24 hours remain for his birthday.

Less than 29 hours left for Virat Kohli birthday, I am going to gift him Sholay wala coin — Prithvi (@Puneite_) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, veteran Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle pointed out that Kohli has lost 13 of the previous 14 tosses.

The coins are now all Kohli-proof! He's lost the toss in 13 out of his last 14 games! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 3, 2021

India vs Afghanistan playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

