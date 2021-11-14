T20 World Cup Final: David Warner 30 Runs Away From Scripting Massive Record For Australia

Australian batter David Warner is on the verge of scripting a massive record for his side in the ICC T20 World Cup finale on Sunday. Warner is just 30 runs short of becoming the highest run-getter for Australia in a single edition of a T20 World Cup. Warner, who has scored 236 runs so far, will surpass Matthew Hayden and Shane Watson to become the highest run-scorer for Australia in a single edition of a T20 World Cup if he scores 30 or more runs against New Zealand tonight. While Hayden had scored 265 runs in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, Watson had amassed 249 runs in the 2012 edition of the marquee ICC event.

Warner will also become the sixth highest run-scorer in T20 internationals if he manages to surpass the 14-run mark in tonight's game against New Zealand. Warner will overtake Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (2,507 runs) and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (2,514 runs) in the table if he scores 14 or more runs. Warner has 2,501 T20I runs to his name, which he has scored in 87 innings. Warner played an instrumental role in Australia's success in the T20 World Cup this year. He scored a crucial 49 runs in the semi-final against Pakistan, which saw Australia advance to the final for the second time in the tournament's history.

As far s tonight's final between Australia and New Zealand is concerned, the Kangaroos are favourites to win the cup given their better head-to-head record over the Blackcaps in the shortest format of the game, and also their past dominance over the Kiwis in major ICC events. New Zealand, on the other hand, also suffered a massive blow ahead of the ultimate clash on Sunday as they lost one of their key batters in the form of Devon Conway, who broke his own hand after punching his bat in frustration following his dismissal in the semi-final against England.

New Zealand vs Australia: Full Squads

New Zealand's Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover).

Australia's Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, and Daniel Sams.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC