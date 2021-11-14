Last Updated:

T20 World Cup Final: Fans Congratulate Australia On Maiden Title, 'feel Bad For NZ'

New Zealand vs Australia: After one of the most enthralling matches, several fans took to Twitter to laud the performance of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner.

Vidit Dhawan
T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2021 featured one of the epic finale clash as Australia chased down the highest score in the final of the event's history after New Zealand set the highest total, having batted first. The Aaron Finch-led side chased down the target of 173 runs in just 18.5 overs.

After witnessing one of the most enthralling encounters, several netizens took to Twitter to laud the performance of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, who helped Australia get over the line. Marsh scored an outstanding knock of 77 runs in just 50 deliveries, an innings that included six boundaries and four sixes. Meanwhile, Warner smacked 53 runs off just 38 balls, an inning that included four boundaries and three sixes.

Netizens call the T20 World Cup finale clash 'entertaining'

Several netizens took to their official Twitter accounts to explain how they were feeling bad for New Zealand and Kane Williamson who once again fell short of winning the championship. One fan wrote that new champions were crowned as Australia won the T20 World Cup for the first time. They ended the post by stating that 'who remembers runners-up,' suggesting that New Zealand's exemplary performance in this edition's tournament may soon be forgotten.

Another fan congratulated the Aussies on their maiden T20 title and lauded the innings played by both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. They stated that they feel for New Zealand, but were certain that they would 'come back stronger.'

Meanwhile, several other tweets can be seen below.

