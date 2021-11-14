T20 World Cup Final: How Can Adam Zampa's Leg-spin Attack Rip New Zealand Apart Tonight?

Australia and New Zealand will be locking horns in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both teams will be battling it out for their maiden trophy in the showpiece event of the game's shortest format. At the same time, the Trans-Tasman rivals will be competing in the final of a world event for the first time since the 2015 ODI World Cup final that was contested at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa would be expected to star with the ball in hand for the 2010 T20 World Cup finalists with the ball in hand not just by bamboozling the Kiwi batters, but also with his economical spell.

New Zealand vs Australia: How can Adam Zampa give a tough time to Williamson & Co.?

Adam Zampa averages nearly 11 i.e. 10.91 over six matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which happens to be the lowest of all specialist Australian spinners in World Cup history (both T20 & 50 overs). At the same time, the leggie also has the lowest economy rate (5.69) in T20 World Cups. In fact, with 12 scalps already in the bag, the 29-year-old boasts of having taken more wickets than any Australian spinner in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. More importantly, Adam Zampa has outperformed the likes of pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins in claiming the most wickets by an Australian bowler in the UAE. The pace trio has registered nine, eight, and five scalps in the Gulf.

New Zealand vs Australia: Here's all you need to know about their head-to-head records in T20Is

In the last 14 T20I face-offs between both sides, it is Australia who reigns supremacy over the BlackCaps having won nine matches with New Zealand registering four victories and one game ending in a tie. When it comes to their head-to-head meetings in T20 World Cups, it is the Kiwis who are on top as they had got the better of their Tran-Tasman rivals by eight runs during the only ICC T20 World Cup meeting in the 2016 edition.

While New Zealand can take confidence from their solitary win in T20 World Cups, the odds are completely stacked against them when it comes to the ICC knockout matches against the same opposition. Apart from the 2015 World Cup final, the Aussies had outperformed the Kiwis in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal and in the 2009 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy respectively.

Image: AP