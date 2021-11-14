T20 World Cup Final: Who Are The Commentators For New Zealand Vs Australia? Full List Here

After almost a month of cricketing action between the world's best teams, it is time for the T20 World Cup final between Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand vs Australia match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on November 14.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at the list of commentators for the T20 World Cup final, and a preview for the same.

List of commentators for T20 World Cup final

Harsha Bhogle. Ian Bishop. Nasser Hussain Simon Doull Danny Morrison. Shane Watson. Natalie Germanos.

New Zealand vs Australia head to head record and preview

In terms of New Zealand vs Australia head to head record, as per the last 14 T20Is, the Aussies have a far better record over the BlackCaps. Australia has registered nine victories in comparison to New Zealand's three, while one match ended in a tie. However, the Kiwis did beat their Trans-Tasman rivals by eight runs the last time the two sides clashed in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016.

How to watch T20 World Cup live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the T20 World Cup final live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the New Zealand vs Australia live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live updates of all the actions from the match can be tracked on the social media handles of the T20 World Cup and the two teams.

New Zealand vs Australia squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis