T20 World Cup: Four Indian Net Bowlers Sent Back Home; Check Out who Remains With Team

With one day to go before Virat Kohli & Co start their T20 World Cup 2021 in Super 12, India have sent four of their designated net bowlers back home. The net bowlers have been sent back to India due to the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, scheduled to get underway on November 4. As per PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted the cricketers to get enough match practice. The bowlers who have already reached India are Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Krishnappa Gowtham and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

While Karn Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham played for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed played for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Sharma and Gowtham didn’t get to play enough amidst quite a few big Indian stars and in-form players for the CSK.

“Yes, there won't be too many net sessions once the tournament starts. The national selectors feel that all the spinners especially would benefit if they go back and play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for their respective states. They need match practice. Also in this heat with optional practice, we won't need so many spinners," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Apart from them, the four fast bowlers asked to stay back are Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, and Lukman Meriwalla. Harshal Patel won the purple cap in the IPL 2021, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik impressed the cricket fraternity with his extra pace in the Indian Premier League 2021.

Team India's schedule and squad for T20 World Cup

India fixtures

October 24: India vs Pakistan (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 31: India vs New Zealand (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 3: India vs Afghanistan (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 5: India vs Scotland (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 8: India vs Namibia (Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

Image: BCCI/Twitter