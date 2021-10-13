Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: Full List Of Team India's Players Who Will Be In UAE And Oman

BCCI has announced the final Team India squad for T20 World Cup set to commence from October 17 in UAE and Oman. India will take on Pakistan in their opener

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
T20 World Cup

Image: AP


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the final Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup set to commence from October 17 in UAE and Oman. The team has made one change to their primary 15, with Chennai Super Kings pacer Shardul Thakur being rewarded for his consistent performances in recent times and will be replacing Axar Patel in the 15-man squad. 

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee after a discussion with the team management has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad. All-rounder Axar Patel, who was part of the 15-member squad will now be on the list of stand-by players" the offical press relase read 

Team India has also named eight additional players to be a part of the camp and aid India's preparation at the World Cup. Delhi Capitals fast bowler Avesh Khan, SRH's speedster Umran Malik, current and almost certain IPL 2021 Purple cap winner Harshal Patel, Baroda's Lukman Meriwala, KKR and Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, experience leggie Karn Sharma, RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed and CSK's Krishnappa Gowtham have all been added to the list as net-bowlers. 

India squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

Net-bowlers: Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K. Gowtham

READ | T20 World Cup: Team India's official jersey for T20 WC launched by BCCI

Image: AP

READ | T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens love Team India's new 'royal' looking jersey
READ | T20 World Cup : What is Rohit Sharma's unique record that stands out among India's squad
READ | Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's T20 World Cup squad
Tags: T20 World Cup, T20 WC, Team India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com