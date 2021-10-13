T20 World Cup: Gavaskar Explains How Kohli Can Enjoy 'glorious' End To Captaincy Reign

Renowned Indian commentator Sunil Gavaskar has said that India winning the T20 World Cup will be a 'glorious' end to Virat Kohli's T20 captaincy reign.

Earlier before the start of the IPL 2021 2nd leg, Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE. Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels that Kohli has an opportunity to get his hands on the major trophy.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said,

"That will be fantastic because that will probably be the best ending he can have as captain. Playing for a franchise is one thing but playing for a country is entirely different. So winning a tournament for the country would be fantastic."

Gavaskar however further went on to admit that things don't happen as per plan. Pointing towards the sky, he said,

"As I said earlier, these scripts are written up there. We don't know what these scripts are all about. Look at Clive Lloyd for example. Winning the World Cup in 1975 and 1979 and then what happens in 1983, he lost the final to India. In 1985 in the Champions of Champions, again he lost. In Test cricket and one-day cricket, in the last couple of years, he didn't win".

The Indian legend also added that Kohli has an opportunity to end on a high at the international level despite not winning the IPL.

"Here, it could actually be, forget what happened with RCB etcetera, here he could end lifting the World Cup trophy. That would be the most glorious end to his captaincy that one could imagine."

Virat Kohli's men will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

India T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

Net-bowlers: Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K. Gowtham