T20 World Cup: Gavaskar Points 'only Concern' For Kohli And Co. Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Clash

Team India will take on New Zealand in a crucial match of the ongoing Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both India and New Zealand lost their first match against Pakistan and therefore the match between the 'Men in Blue' and the 'Black Caps' is likely to be a do-or-die match as only two teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Now, former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar in his column for Khaleej Times has pointed out 'only concern' for Virat Kohli & Co ahead of their clash against New Zealand.

One of the frequently raised questions by cricket experts and fans is the place of Hardik Pandya in Team India's playing XI at a time when the 28-year-old cricketer is unable to bowl. Although Hardik Pandya was seen bowling in the nets ahead of the New Zealand clash, whether he will bowl or not is still not confirmed. Similar aspects were pointed out by Sunil Gavaskar.

"They wouldn't be looking to make too many changes after a defeat for that is a sure sign of panic and frankly, there is no need for that. The only concern would be the shoulder injury to Hardik Pandya and he is reported to have bowled a few deliveries in the nets which encourages the belief that he could be the sixth bowler if required in the team,” wrote Gavaskar.

"What will be interesting to see is how Trent Boult bowls to Rohit Sharma. In the game against Pakistan, Kane Williamson seemed to have erred in not giving the new ball to Boult. The white ball swings and seams for barely a few overs and your best bowler have to be given the hard new ball and not brought on after a few overs have been bowled,” added Gavaskar.

More on India vs New Zealand match

The 28th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see India lock horns against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The IND vs NZ match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that. India and New Zealand will come into tonight's match on the back of defeats in their respective first games of the tournament. Both teams will be looking forward to win the match in order to register their first victory of the Super 12 stage. Another loss for either team could mean an early end to their T20 World Cup campaign.

When it comes to head to head stats between the two teams, India and New Zealand have played a total of 16 T20 internationals against each other. Both sides are on equal footing when it comes to the head-to-head record in the shortest format of the game. Both India and New Zealand have won eight games each out of the 16 T20Is. In the last five matches, however, India has an edge over the Kiwis as they beat them in all of those games. In ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand is ahead of India with two wins in two matches.

(Image: ANI/BCCI/Twitter)