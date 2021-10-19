T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Slams David Warner's Critics; 'he Is Going To Turn It Around'

Australia's explosive opener David Warner on Monday could not deliver with the bat during the warm-up match against New Zealand and was dismissed on a first-ball duck. With the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup is slated to kickstart from October 24, teams around the world are looking to get their best playing XI. Australia who had lost their series against West Indies and Bangladesh before the T20 World Cup have one more concern i.e. opening. David Warner is currently is not in the best of form. In fact, Warner was dropped from the SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI in the IPL 2021.

However, Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has slammed David Warner's critics and backed the cricketer ahead of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

"If you ever doubt Davey, it's an absolute no-no," Maxwell said. "You know he's going to turn it around. He's a superstar of all three formats. He's made so many runs. He's going to go down as one of the greats of the game. Unfortunately, he got Martin Guptill'd yesterday with an absolute hanger. Gup seems to do that a lot against us," said Maxwell as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Those sorts of things happen when you're searching for it. But you know when he gets out there come game time, come the 23rd [of October], regardless of what happens in the next practice game, you know he's going to hit the ground running. He's going to be a big player for us."

David Warner's fall-out with SRH in IPL 2021

David Warner who is one of the top run-getters for the SRH in IPL over the years did not have a good tournament this season. Warner in IPL 2021 played only 8 matches and scored 195 runs with an average of 24.37. Not only this, SRH team management relieved David Warner from the captaincy role during the first leg of IPL 2021. The change in leadership came at a time when SRH were at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table (phased 1) and had won only one match out of the 6 played.

It is pertinent to mention that Warner has more runs than any other foreign player who has played in the IPL. Warner also has the best average amongst the highest run-scorers in the IPL, including both Indian and overseas players. Warner captained SRH for four and a half years and led the side to its maiden IPL title in 2016. Warner remained the top scorer for SRH in every season he played since 2015, except for the one currently underway in the UAE. The Australian batting powerhouse has already hinted at leaving the franchise ahead of the next mega auction but has said that Hyderabad will always remain in his heart.

Image: @cricketcomau/Twitter/AP