T20 World Cup: Hanuma Vihari Opines On Hardik Pandya's Place In India's Playing XI; Read

Team India Test specialist Hanuma Vihari wonders whether star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's place is in jeopardy ahead of the blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup 2021clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. At the same time, Vihari has also asked whether the younger Pandya's inclusion in the team only for batting is justified.

T20 World Cup: Hanuma Vihari questions Hardik Pandya's place in the team

Taking to his official KOO handle, Hanuma Vihari asked whether Hardik Pandya's place is in danger. Furthermore, he also asked if it is a bit difficult to find a place in the playing XI only on the basis of just batting.

Hardik Pandya has not bowled regularly for India and his IPL side Mumbai Indians since he underwent back surgery in 2019. The Baroda cricketer had suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup, following which he was bowling in patches to keep himself fit for the 2019 World Cup. After the World Cup, Hardik went under the knife in the United Kingdom and started his rehabilitation to gain his strength back. However, before Hardik could recover fully, he sustained another injury on his shoulder in 2020 and was ruled out from bowling to gain full recovery.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Team India skipper Virat Kohli revealed his plan for Hardik Pandya ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash against the Men In Green. When asked if Hardik can be played as a pure batter, Kohli said the Baroda cricketer's prowess with the bat is such that his replacement "can't be created overnight". Kohli suggested Hardik's place at number six position in the playing XI is final and that he will most likely feature in Sunday's game against arch-rival Pakistan. Kohli said that until Hardik becomes fully fit to bowl his full quota of overs, others will chip in for an over or two.

"Honesty, I feel, Hardik presently with his physical condition is getting better in terms of being able to bowl two overs for us at a certain stage in this tournament," Kohli said in his pre-match press conference. "We have considered a couple of other options to chip in for an over or two. So we are not bothered at all. What he brings in at that spot is something that one can't create overnight. I was always in favour of backing him in Australia as a batter purely, and we saw what he did and how he can take the game away from the opposition when he is in full flow", he added.

Image: PTI