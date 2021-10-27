T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Wants Ishan Kishan Included In Playing XI; 'Rahul Can Bat At 4'

Indian veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh thinks that there is a need for India to make changes to their lineup for upcoming India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup fixture. Both the teams come into this clash having lost their first one and will be rearing to go from ball 1, given that the loser of this clash, is almost certainly knocked out of the World Cup.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Harbajan Singh said if it were him he would include Ishan Kishan in the XI and push KL Rahul down the batting order and open with the left-hander keeper-batter.

"According to me, it is necessary that Ishan Kishan be in the playing XI. If he opens with Rohit Sharma, India can have the start which they are currently looking for. Kishan is an explosive batsman, will put pressure on any bowler. He is in good form also. He played some good knocks for Mumbai Indians towards the end of IPL and was looking solid in the warm-up game as well" he said.

Ishan Kishan has been in good form lately scoring three back-to-back fifties, first twice for Mumbai Indian in their last two games of the IPL and then scoring an unbeaten 70 during India's warm-up fixture against England.

Should India continue with Hardik Pandya? Harbajan thinks so

Harbajan also suggested that Kishan should come in for Suryakumar Yadav and that India should continue with Hardik Pandya despite the all-rounder not contributing with the ball and is in the team as a pure batter. Harbajan added that Pandya is one of the best finishers and if he finds his form, he can be a force to reckon with.

"If Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open the innings and Virat Kohli comes in at No.3, KL Rahul can bat at 4 as well. The top 4 will be very solid. Pant should continue at 5 and Pandya is such a player, that if he finds his groove, he can leave any batsman behind. Pandya should be played even as a pure batsman at No.6. If we speak about the best batsmen in the No.6 and No.7 position, Hardik Pandya's name comes up without question." he said also adding that he felt that India should bring in Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Image: PTI