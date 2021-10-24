T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Reveals When He Will Resume Bowling For Team India

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed his bowling plans for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Hardik, who has not bowled in competitive matches in the recent past, said he will be able to bowl for India at some point in the knockout stage, especially if it's a do-or-die game for the Men in Blue. Hardik, while speaking to Star Sports ahead of India's game against Pakistan, said he won't bowl in tonight's match but will definitely return with the ball in the later stages of the marquee tournament.

"We make sure we tick the right boxes, and do the processes right. The back is fine. It was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl," Hardik said in his pre-match interview with Star Sports.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said that Hardik, in terms of his physical condition, is getting better to bowl two overs for India at some stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kohli said till the time Hardik is fully fit to bowl his full quota of overs, other players will chip in with a couple of overs here and there. Kohli said until then Hardik will play as a pure batter, suggesting that the Gujarat cricketer's ability to finish games with the bat is enough for him to secure a place in the playing XI.

Hardik's injury

Hardik has not bowled regularly for India as well as his IPL side Mumbai Indians since he underwent back surgery in 2019. The Baroda cricketer had suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup following which he was bowling in patches to keep himself fit for the 2019 World Cup. After the World Cup, Hardik went under the knife in the United Kingdom and started his rehabilitation to gain his strength back. However, before Hardik could recover fully, he sustained another injury on his shoulder in 2020 and was ruled out from bowling in order to gain full recovery.

Image: PTI