T20 World Cup: How Have Indian Pacers From WC Squad Performed In IPL 2021

After the conclusion of IPL 2021, the focus now shifts to the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Team India led by batting megastar Virat Kohli would be expected to come out with flying colours in this edition of the tournament as the 'Captain Fearless' would be leading the Men In Blue for one final time in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, the focus will also be on the Indian bowlers especially in the pace department which will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and will be supported by Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

T20 World Cup: Team India pacers' performances in IPL 2021

Jasprit Bumrah

Presently, Jasprit Bumrah is the only pacer in Team India's T20 World Cup squad who is in outstanding form. Bumrah, who had represented the five-time champions Mumbai Indians finished with 21 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 19.52 and an economy of 7.45​​​​​​.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi has been struggling with injuries which also forced him to miss the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June. The pacer who had featured for the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition's Indian Premier League could only manage six scalps from 11 games averaging 55.83 and an economy of 7.97.

Mohammed Shami

The Punjab Kings speedster did run out of fire & brimstone in some matches. However, he did succeed in registering 19 scalps from 14 appearances even though the 2014 runners-up could not make the playoffs once again.

Coming back to Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match, Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to his name while Jasprit Bumrah managed a solitary wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the other hand went wicketless.

India won the contest by seven wickets with an over to spare. Kohli & Co. will next be seen in action against Australia in their second & final warm-up fixture on Wednesday. The 2007 T20 world champions kickstart their campaign against the Babar Azam-led Pakistan this Sunday i.e. October 24 at Dubai International Stadium.

The Men In Blue enjoy an undisputed 5-0 record against the arch-rivals in T20 World Cups.