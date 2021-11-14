T20 World Cup: How Much Money Will India Garner Out Of $5.6-million Prize Money Pool?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is on the verge of completion as Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will lock horns, contending for their debut tournament title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, much to the sadness of fans back home, the Indian cricket team exited the tournament after failing to qualify for the semifinals having ended third in the Group-2 standings of the Super-12 stage. However, as per the norms announced by the ICC, the Indian team will receive an amount of USD 70,000 for getting knocked out after playing the Super-12 stage, excluding the USD 120,000 bonus amount for winning three matches in the Super-12 stage. Summing up, the total amount to be received by the Indian team stands at USD 190,000 or INR 1.41 crore.

Alongside India, other teams including the likes of Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland from Group-2 and South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh from Group-1 will receive USD 70,000 for playing the Super-12 stage added with the USD 40,000 bonus for every win they secured. Meanwhile, between New Zealand and Australia, whoever wins this year’s title will be rewarded with a sum of USD 1.6 million, and the team which finishes as the runners-up will take home USD 800,000. Meanwhile, the two semi-final losing teams England and Pakistan will garner prize money of USD 400,000 addendum to the match win bonus.

India exited the tournament after finishing the Super-12 stage as the third-placed team in the Group 2 standings. Two early defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand proved negative for India as they finished behind the Kiwis who qualified for the semi-final after winning four matches. India found victories in their last three league matches, which wasn’t enough for the team to secure the semi-final berth.

What next for India after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final?

With the conclusion of this year’s T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli hung his boots as the Indian skipper in the short-ball format after leading the team in a total of 50 T20Is as Ravi Shastri also ended his tenure as the head coach of the team. With team India’s baton now in Rahul Dravid’s hand, India will start the three-match T20I series against New Zealand under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma from November 17. Rohit has been confirmed as the T20I skipper of the team as KL Rahul gets a promotion to the vice-captain’s role.

(Image: AP/ICC)