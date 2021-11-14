T20 World Cup: Ian Chappell Names One Aussie Player Who Can Put Final Out Of NZ's Reach

Ahead of the much-awaited Trans-Tasman finale at the T20 World Cup, former Australian captain Ian Chappell remarked that David Warner will play a key role and could set the tone for his side's title prospects. The Australian opener has been in great form, amassing 236 runs from six games and is currently fourth in the run-getters list and just 66 behind Babar Azam, who, with 303 runs tops the run-scoring charts.

"Warner and Australia's batting, I think, is the big thing. If Warner gets going, he can put the game out of your reach in a big hurry. They've got pretty strong batting. New Zealand will probably rely more on their bowling, so I'd say Australia's batting is the key. That's the thing with T20 cricket. One or two bad overs (can lose the game), or one or two good overs can win you the game." Ian Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

It is of no doubt that what Ian Chappell pointed out is right, the Kiwi's bowling unit had been commendable during the ongoing T20 World Cup, and they have been one of the most economical sides in the tournament and that would pose a challenge for the Aussie batters to overcome.

If the game can’t find a spot for him then there’s something wrong with the game

Ian Chappell also added that Steve smith remains a key player for Australia. The player has been playing the role of a floater and has been used according to the situation. He further added that if Steve Smith can't fit in the game, that would mean there is something wrong with the game.

"If he's not a valuable player in the game, there's something wrong with the game. That would be my answer. He's a very good player. If the game can't find a spot for him, then there's something wrong with the game. They seem to send him in early if they lose a wicket early to stabilise things, and if they get going, he slides down the order" he added.

Today's T20 World Cup finale shall also see a new winner in the tournament's history since both sides have never lifted the trophy. However, the two sides have faced off in four ICC knockout games with Australia having won each of the four games, with the latest being the 2015 World Cup final.

Image: AP