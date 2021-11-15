T20 World Cup: In 13 Games, Only 1 Team Managed A Win After Batting First In Dubai

New Zealand finished the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday as the runners-up of the tournament after losing to Australia by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. During the T20 World Cup final, New Zealand were put in to bat first after Australia won the toss and chose to field first.

It was a common scenario for the skippers to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium, as the results constantly inclined towards the team which bowled first. However, New Zealand were the only team in the tournament to have won a match in Dubai after batting first in the innings.

New Zealand won against Scotland after batting first in the match

During match No. 32 of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Scotland, New Zealand were asked to bat first after Scottish skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss. Batting first, the Kiwis posted a score of 172 runs on board for the loss of five wickets. Opener Martin Guptill top-scored for New Zealand with 93 runs off 56 balls, with the help of 6 fours and 7 sixes.

Chasing the target, Scotland were restricted for 156/5 as New Zealand won the match by a margin of 16 runs. T20 superstar Trent Boult became the peak of the Kiwi bowling line-up by securing a figure of 2/29 as Ish Sodhi also dismissed two batters. Meanwhile, Tim Southee also managed to scalp a wicket and return with the figures of 1/24.

Results of all 13 matches played at the Dubai International Stadium during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021:

England beat West Indies by six wickets on October 23, 2021 Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets on October 24, 2021 South Africa beat West Indies by eight wickets on October 26, 2021 Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on October 28, 2021 Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets on October 29, 2021 England beat Australia by eight wickets on October 30, 2021 New Zealand beat India by eight wickets on October 31, 2021 New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs on November 3, 2021 Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets on November 4, 2021 India beat Scotland by eight wickets on November 5, 2021 India beat Namibia by nine wickets on November 8, 2021 Australia beat Pakistan in the semi-finals by five wickets on November 11, 2021 Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 final against New Zealand by eight wickets on November 14, 2021

