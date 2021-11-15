T20 World Cup: In 13 Games, Only 1 Team Managed A Win After Batting First In Dubai

Quick links:
(Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC)
New Zealand finished the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday as the runners-up of the tournament after losing to Australia by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. During the T20 World Cup final, New Zealand were put in to bat first after Australia won the toss and chose to field first.
It was a common scenario for the skippers to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium, as the results constantly inclined towards the team which bowled first. However, New Zealand were the only team in the tournament to have won a match in Dubai after batting first in the innings.
During match No. 32 of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Scotland, New Zealand were asked to bat first after Scottish skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss. Batting first, the Kiwis posted a score of 172 runs on board for the loss of five wickets. Opener Martin Guptill top-scored for New Zealand with 93 runs off 56 balls, with the help of 6 fours and 7 sixes.
Chasing the target, Scotland were restricted for 156/5 as New Zealand won the match by a margin of 16 runs. T20 superstar Trent Boult became the peak of the Kiwi bowling line-up by securing a figure of 2/29 as Ish Sodhi also dismissed two batters. Meanwhile, Tim Southee also managed to scalp a wicket and return with the figures of 1/24.