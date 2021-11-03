T20 World Cup | IND Vs AFG: Rohit Sharma Spotted Bowling To Ravindra Jadeja In Nets- WATCH

India is all set to take on Afghanistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 match on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on November 3. After two disappointing defeats in their opening two games, the 'Men in Blue' are training hard to register their first victory in the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video where Rohit Sharma can be seen bowling to Ravindra Jadeja in the nets, with Jaddu smacking the ball around the park.

Rohit Sharma bowls to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IND vs AFG

Ravindra Jadeja smacked some big shots off Rohit Sharma's bowling in the nets, with most of them being hit down the ground. In one of the shots, he also danced down the track and hit a big shot over mid-off.

Team India will lock horns with a tall order when it comes to their qualification scenario after losing both of their matches in the T20 World Cup so far. Since only two teams qualify for the semi-finals, they will not only have to win all their remaining games, but will also require a bit of luck to go their side. Their remaining three games are against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI

Team India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

Team Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

How to watch T20 World Cup live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch T20 World Cup live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. The India vs Afghanistan match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, and Star Sports 3 SD & HD. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the IND vs AFG live scores and updates, fans can track them on the official social media handles of the two teams and the ICC.