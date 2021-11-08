T20 World Cup: IND Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Probable Playing XI & More

The 42nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup will see heavyweights India clash against rookie Namibia at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The match is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST with the toss scheduled for 30 minutes prior to the start of play. Both teams are already of the marquee ICC event and will now play to regain their lost dignity. While India will come into the game on the back of two back-to-back wins, Namibia have lost three out of their last four games in the tournament.

India vs Namibia: H2H record

India and Namibia have played just one game against each other in the history of ICC events since the former became an associate member of the global cricketing body in 1992. The two sides met during the 2003 50-over Cricket World Cup, which Namibia lost by 181 runs. The game is most notably remembered for the 244-run partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. While Sachin scored a magnificent 152 off 151 balls, Ganguly remained unbeaten at 112 off 119 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 311 runs. In reply, India removed Namibia batters for just 130 runs.

India vs Namibia: Full Squads

India's Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Travelling Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.

Namibia's Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France. Travelling Reserve: Mauritius Ngupita

India vs Namibia: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz.

India vs Namibia: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, David Wiese

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami (vc), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck

India vs Namibia: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Zane Green

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Gerhard Erasmus, Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: JJ Smit, David Wiese (vc)

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ruben Trumpelmann

