T20 World Cup: IND Vs NZ Dream 11 Prediction, Head To Head Stats, Predicted XI & More

The 28th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see India lock horns against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that. India and New Zealand will come into tonight's match on the back of defeats in their respective first games of the tournament. Both teams will be eager to win the match in order to register their first victory of the Super 12 stage. Another loss for either team could mean an early end to their T20 World Cup campaign.

India vs New Zealand: H2H record

India and New Zealand have played a total of 16 T20 internationals against each other. Both sides are on equal footing when it comes to the head-to-head record in the shortest format of the game. Both India and New Zealand have won eight games each out of the 16 T20Is. In the last five matches, however, India has an edge over the Kiwis as they beat them in all of those games. In ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand is ahead of India with two wins in two matches.

India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XIs

India's Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI: Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (c), Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy (vc)

India vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

India vs New Zealand: Full squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Traveling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover).

