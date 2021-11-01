T20 World Cup, IND Vs NZ: Many Prominent Indians Extend Support To Virat Kohli-led Team

Many prominent Indians have come out in support of the Virat Kohli-led side after New Zealand handed them their second straight defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India lost to the Kiwis by 8 wickets with 33 balls remaining in what can be described as one of their worst performances in marquee ICC events.

From Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal to Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, several prominent Indians turned to social media to extend their support to Virat Kohli & Co. Here's what they said after India was handed a defeat by New Zealand.

Are we too extreme in our emotions & expectations? India win a phenomenal game and we are invincible. We lose a couple of games and feel it’s dooms day. Can’t great teams have an off season? Our long track records of success matter and not fleeting moments of failure. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) November 1, 2021

With our Indian team always .@imVkohli — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) October 31, 2021

Aus series win, Finalist in World test champ,Brilliant Eng series at home & away,6 months quarantine,2 segments of hectic #IPL & now 2 bad games. This is a top team but Need to regroup bigtime . #Teamindia — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 31, 2021

India in T20 World Cup 2021

India began its ICC T20 World Cup journey with a loss against arch-rivals Pakistan. Indian bowlers failed to dismiss any batter against the Babar Azam-led side and lost the match by a massive margin of 10 wickets. After the game, Indian skipper Virat Kohli vouched to make a stronger comeback in their next game against New Zealand but failed to do so when the two sides met on Sunday. India, with zero points in two matches, is now sandwiched between Namibia and Scotland in the Group 2 points table.

As far as the game against New Zealand is concerned, Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first at Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand bowlers put pressure on Indian batters from the word go as they picked two wickets in the powerplay by leaking away just 35 runs. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul were dismissed by Trent Boult and Tim Southee for 4 and 18 runs, respectively. Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi struck in the middle overs and dismissed India's key batters in the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Adam Milne joined the bandwagon as he clean bowled Rishabh Pant for 12 off 19 balls. Boult was brought back into the attack and he was immediately struck by picking two wickets in an over. Boult sent Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur back to the pavilion in the 19th over. Ravindra Jadeja scored some quickfire runs towards the backend of the innings but all in vain as India couldn't post a defendable total and were restricted for 110/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, New Zealand chased down the target in style and completed 111 runs in just 14.3 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson played brilliantly after Martin Guptill was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 20 runs. Mitchell scored 49 off 35 balls to help New Zealand close in on the target before he was removed by Bumrah. Williamson played a captain's knock and finished the run chase with 33 balls remaining. He scored 33 off 31 balls.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC

