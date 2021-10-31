Last Updated:

T20 World Cup, IND Vs NZ: Thakur Plays Ahead Of Bhuvi, Netizens Say 'Lord Shardul Is Back'

India have made two changes in their playing XI, bringing Shardul Thakur in place of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishan Kishan in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

Vishal Tiwari
India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the 28th match of the ICC T20 World Cup, starting at 7:30 pm IST in Dubai. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to field first against India. Team India has made two changes in their playing XI, bringing Shardul Thakur in place of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishan Kishan in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Here's how netizens are reacting to the changes in Team India's starting XI.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand's Playing XI: Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult. 

India vs New Zealand 

Both India and New Zealand will be desperate to win tonight's match, as a loss would end either team's T20 World Cup campaign early. India and New Zealand have each won eight T20 internationals out of a total of 18 matches played against each other. India, on the other hand, has a five-game winning streak over the Kiwis in each of the last five T20I matches. New Zealand has two wins from two matches in the ICC T20 World Cup, putting them ahead of India in the marquee ICC event.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, both India and New Zealand have played one match each, with neither team winning. Both India and New Zealand lost their respective opening matches against Pakistan, who are at present on top of the points table with no defeats in three games. 

