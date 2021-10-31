T20 World Cup, IND Vs NZ: Ravi Shastri's Reaction On India's 110-run Innings Goes Viral

India were restricted for a below-par total of 110 runs in match no. 28 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand on October 31. India were asked to bat first after New Zealand won the toss at the Dubai International Stadium during Sunday’s clash. Meanwhile, the Indian team came out to bat with a new-look opening pair in form of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan. As India lost wickets at regular intervals and were unable to establish the batting innings, coach Ravi Shastri’s reaction during the innings caught the attention of social media users, as they responded with their thoughts on the match.

Batting first in the match, India lost their first wicket on the score of 11 runs in the third over, as Ishan Kishan returned to the pavilion after scoring just four runs off eight balls. Rohit Sharma, who demoted himself in the batting order for the match stitched a partnership of 24 runs with KL Rahul before KL Rahul went back after scoring 18 runs. Rohit added 14 individual runs before getting dismissed by Ish Sodhi before skipper Virat Kohli fell to the same bowler on the individual score of 9 runs. Team India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, along with allrounder Hardik Pandya looked like stitching a partnership before Pant was dismissed for 12 runs only.

Ravi Shastri's viral reaction-

Ravi Shastri knows something we don't.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/WW3b1PlYlE — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) October 31, 2021

New coach is on the way and he is not happy — محمد قاسم (@kasim808) October 31, 2021

Ravi Shastri's face, it's like he already knows that he is out of the competition 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QxG3FVFUQw — Manjenjenje (@LilMel5) October 31, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India against New Zealand

Pandya scored the second-highest runs for India in the match courtesy of his knock of 23 runs, before Jadeja top-scored with 26 runs off 19 balls with the help of two fours and a six. Shardul Thakur, who came into the squad as a replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned for a duck after facing just three balls during his stay. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri and team India’s mentor MS Dhoni were seen involved in an animated conversation as India’s woes with the bat, continued in the second match straight.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s openers gave the team a strong start, before Martin Guptill was sent back after scoring 20 runs off 17 balls. Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, New Zealand had scored 83/1 after 10 overs of the chase, with opener Daryl Mitchell nearing his individual half-century. After 10 overs, the Kiwis needed only 26 runs with 60 balls remaining to earn their first victory of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

(Image: ICC T20 World Cup 2021)