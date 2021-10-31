T20 World Cup, IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Doesn't Open For India Against New Zealand

India’s regular opener Rohit Sharma didn’t walk out alongside KL Rahul, during the India vs New Zealand ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash on October 31, at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit chose not to open as he made way for Ishan Kishan who was brought into the playing XI as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar complained of back spasms ahead of the match and was advised to rest and stay back at the hotel.

Ishan Kishan returned after scoring four runs

However, Ishan has been promoted up the order as an opener, while Yadav batted at no. 4 for India, during the India vs Pakistan clash on October 24. As Kohli announced the playing XI, during the toss, Rohit sacrificing his role as an opener came as a surprise for the many cricket fans of India. Meanwhile, Ishan failed to justify his promotion as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring just four runs after facing just eight balls during his stay at the crease.

Team India’s plans with Ishan seemed like they had sent him to hit the ball from the first ball onwards, despite his individual score suggesting something else. He hit a boundary get off the mark, before falling to Trent Boult’s delivery which was angled onto the stumps. He lofted the shot towards the deep square leg and ended up being caught by Daryl Mitchell.

Netizen's reaction

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were shocked on watching Ishan Kishan walking to open the innings in place of Rohit Sharma and took the Internet by storm with their reactions. Twitter users were stunned by Rohit’s decision as a user reacted by saying who would have thought that Rohit wouldn’t open for India. Another user said that Rohit and Ishan should have opened the innings for India.

Who would've thought? — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 31, 2021

Ishan and Rohit ko open karna chayiye tha 😥 — Debayan Choudhury (@debayanchoudh99) October 31, 2021

Along with some users expressing their shock, other users praised Sharma for his decision. One of the users said that Rohit has a brilliant record while batting in the middle order in T20Is than an opener overall. He also mentioned in his tweet that he even wanted Rohit to bat at no. 4 during the IPL. Among the many reactions, a user said that Rohit is back to his vintage position.

Woah!

Wanted Rohit to bat at 4 even in the IPL.

He has great records in T20s in the middle order but has nothing to show as an opener (overall stats) if we exclude his Hundreds. — Ashmit Tripathi (@AshmitTripathi2) October 31, 2021

Vintage Rohit Sharma position! — Karan (@kaz_karan) October 31, 2021

(Image: @indiancricketteam)