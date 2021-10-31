Last Updated:

T20 World Cup, IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Doesn't Open For India Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma didn't open the innings for India to make way for Ishan Kishan, during the India vs New Zealand ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match on October 31.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
T20 World Cup

(Image: @indiancricketteam)


India’s regular opener Rohit Sharma didn’t walk out alongside KL Rahul, during the India vs New Zealand ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash on October 31, at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit chose not to open as he made way for Ishan Kishan who was brought into the playing XI as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar complained of back spasms ahead of the match and was advised to rest and stay back at the hotel.

Ishan Kishan returned after scoring four runs

However, Ishan has been promoted up the order as an opener, while Yadav batted at no. 4 for India, during the India vs Pakistan clash on October 24. As Kohli announced the playing XI, during the toss, Rohit sacrificing his role as an opener came as a surprise for the many cricket fans of India. Meanwhile, Ishan failed to justify his promotion as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring just four runs after facing just eight balls during his stay at the crease. 

Team India’s plans with Ishan seemed like they had sent him to hit the ball from the first ball onwards, despite his individual score suggesting something else. He hit a boundary get off the mark, before falling to Trent Boult’s delivery which was angled onto the stumps. He lofted the shot towards the deep square leg and ended up being caught by Daryl Mitchell.

READ | T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman wants Shardul Thakur included in Playing XI for clash vs NZ

Netizen's reaction

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans were shocked on watching Ishan Kishan walking to open the innings in place of Rohit Sharma and took the Internet by storm with their reactions. Twitter users were stunned by Rohit’s decision as a user reacted by saying who would have thought that Rohit wouldn’t open for India. Another user said that Rohit and Ishan should have opened the innings for India.

READ | T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan gets guard of honour in his last match; Fans laud Namibia

Along with some users expressing their shock, other users praised Sharma for his decision. One of the users said that Rohit has a brilliant record while batting in the middle order in T20Is than an opener overall. He also mentioned in his tweet that he even wanted Rohit to bat at no. 4 during the IPL. Among the many reactions, a user said that Rohit is back to his vintage position.

READ | T20 World Cup | IND vs NZ: Virender Sehwag names his playing 11, leaves out Bhuvneshwar

(Image: @indiancricketteam)

READ | T20 World Cup, IND vs NZ: Thakur plays ahead of Bhuvi, Netizens say 'Lord Shardul is back'
READ | T20 World Cup | IND vs NZ: Why is Suryakumar Yadav out of Playing XI vs New Zealand?
Tags: T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com