T20 World Cup, IND Vs AFG: Sanjay Manjrekar Wants One Change In India's Playing 11

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has batted for one change in Team India's Playing XI in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. India need to win this match at all costs to stay alive in the competition.

T20 World Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar bats for Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion

Taking to his official Koo handle, Sanjay Manjrekar wrote that if Suryakumar Yadav is fit, then he needs to be back in the team. Giving further clarification on the same, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit added that more than 'left-hand right-hand combination', ability needs to be given more weightage. The former Mumbai batter concluded by saying that Surya is 'slightly ahead' of youngster Ishan Kishan in this regard.

Suryakumar Yadav had got an opportunity during Team India's tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 where he scored 11 before being caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Hasan Ali. The number three batter was excluded from the Playing XI for the next game against New Zealand due to a back spasm. Ishan Kishan was selected ahead of 'SKY' and opened the innings along with KL Rahul. However, he could not do anything special and could only manage four runs off eight deliveries before being sent back to the dugout by his Mumbai Indians teammate Trent Boult.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan

Team India on Sunday registered its second defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the hands of New Zealand by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Following the defeat against New Zealand, Virat Kohli & Co now stand on the brink of elimination from the tournament. The Men In Blue now need to win all their matches and at the same time also rely on other results to go their way as well. The Indian team will be up against a spirited Afghanistan team at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and a defeat here will shatter all their leftover hopes.

Will luck favour skipper Virat Kohli in crucial India vs Afghanistan encounter?

Apart from dismal batting display, one of the major factors that cost dearly for India is the toss. In the first two matches, luck did not favour skipper Virat Kohli and Team India lost the second toss on a trot. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the toss has been the deciding factor in the majority of the match. Unlike other skippers of Team India, Virat Kohli does not have a sound record when it comes to flipping the coin. In fact, during the series against England in March, Virat Kohli lost 10 out of 12 tosses.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have won all their tosses so far and in fact, they have gone to win two of their last two games. The Mohammad Nabi-led side also had the Pakistan game in the bag before middle-order batter Asif Ali's four straight sixes in the penultimate overtook the match away from them.

Image: PTI/Twitter@BCCI