T20 World Cup | IND Vs NZ: Why Is Suryakumar Yadav Out Of Playing XI Vs New Zealand?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, while naming the playing XI for the India vs New Zealand match of ongoing T20 World Cup scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 31, announced that no. 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav has been left out of the squad. As tweeted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) minutes after the toss, the 31-year old cricketer complained of back spasms ahead of Sunday’s match and has been advised to rest by the BCCI Medical Team. Yadav was also advised to stay back at the hotel as Team India takes on New Zealand in their second match of the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

BCCI’s tweet-

🚨 UPDATE: Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel.#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Kohli chose to go ahead with Ishan Kishan for the match, as Yadav recovers from his back spasms. However, Yadav’s exclusion from the match, must not be a worrying factor for the team as he smashed a half-century while playing against England in the warm-up fixture ahead of the Super-12 stage on October 18. Coming to the match, during the coin flip, the Indian skipper lost the toss and was asked to bat first by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

India’s playing XI against New Zealand-

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

(Image: t20worldcup.com/BCCI)