T20 World Cup: IND Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

Team India are set to take on a tough Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday, at the Dubai International Stadium. It is not only a must-win match for India but they need to try and win by a big margin to improve their net run rate. However, it will not be that straightforward for Team India as they will face a tough and hard fighting Scottish team.

Let's take a look at India vs Scotland head to head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match.

India vs Scotland Dream11 Team

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: George Munsey, Richie Berrington, KL Rahul (c), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin

India vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction

As per our India vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction, India is expected to win the T20 World Cup 2021 match, after having an overall better team and being the team in better form.

India vs Scotland Head to Head

Total T20I Matches Played: 1

India Wins: 0

Scotland Wins: 0

No Result: 1

IND vs SCO Team News and Predicted XI

India Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland Predicted XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal

IND vs SCO Top Picks

India

KL Rahul: After a not so great start the Team India opener KL Rahul scored 69 runs off 48 balls against Afghanistan and he will look to improve on that. He also has a career average of 39.2 in T20 internationals.

Jasprit Bumrah: He is India's best bowler and has claimed three wickets in three matches so far at an economy of just 6. He will look to carry on his stellar performance against Scotland.

Scotland

Michael Leask: He did his best against New Zealand to try and carry them over the line but his knock of 42* runs in 20 balls was not enough. He has scored 95 runs so far and has also done his fair share in the bowling department having taken four wickets.

Mark Watt: Scotland's finger spinner has been sensational at the T20 World Cup 2021 so far, holding an economy rate of just 5.12 in the six matches that he has bowled in. It is also fair to note that he has bowled his quota of all four overs in all of those six matches and has consistently taken a wicket in each match played.

Image: @T20WorldCup/@CricketScotland/Twitter