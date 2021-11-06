Team India kept their semi-final chances live after crushing Scotland by 8 wickets in the Super 12 T20 World Cup match on Friday. After losing the opening two fixtures against Pakistan and New Zealand, the Men in Blue bounced back with wins over Afghanistan and Scotland. With only Namibia left to play India will hope that Afghanistan beats New Zealand to clear the path for Virat Kohli and co to make their way towards the semifinals. Following the conclusion of India vs Scotland game, some of the Team India players went to Scotland dressing room to interact with the players.

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma meet Scotland team players

Before India vs Scotland match, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer had hoped that the team would love to get the opportunity to talk to some of the best players in the game which would help them move forward and develop the sport in their country and help improve the current squad. The wish was finally fulfilled with Scotland social media posting pictures of Indian players visiting the Scotland team dressing room after completion of the India vs Scotland match. In the post, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen having a conversation with the Scottish players.

Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/kdFygnQcqj — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

Recap of India vs Scotland T20 World Cup match

Needing to beat Scotland by a huge margin Indian bowlers produced the goods on Friday bowling out the Associate nation for just 85 runs. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets apiece as India bundled out their opposition in 17.4 overs. For Scotland opener, George Munsey was the top scorer with his 24-run knock.

India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma sent Scotland bowlers for the leather hunt and almost handed India a 10 wicket win before boh the players were sent back to Pavillion. Rahul hit a splendid fifty off just 19 deliveries, an innings that included six fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Rohit smacked 30 runs off just 16 balls from the other end, an innings that included five boundaries and one six. This win over Scotland on Friday was the third quickest in T20 World Cup history as India won the match with 81 balls to spare. Sri Lanka holds the record having defeated the Netherlands in the 2014 edition of the tournament, with 90 balls to spare.